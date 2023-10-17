(WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are reminding residents to lock their windows and doors after three residences were burglarized in recent days.

Columbia Borough Police say they’ve investigated two burglaries in the past four days and a third was reported just outside the borough in West Hempfield.

The two borough burglaries were reported on the 100 block of S. Third St. and 800 block of Blunston St.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police at (717)684-7735. If you see suspicious activity, call 911.