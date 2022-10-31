LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County probation and parole officer who formally lived in Manor Township was charged on Friday with possessing child pornography images and videos, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney’s office, Deric P. Lilly, 45, who previously lived in Manor Township and now lives in Delaware, was charged with four felony counts of possessing child pornography and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Lancaster County detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an account that was used to upload digital files showing sexually abused children, according to the release. The release said the tip identified 22 file uploads that occurred between April 16 and 18, 2022.

Detectives used the IP address of the device used to make the uploads and traced the account information back to Lilly, according to the district attorney’s office. Examination of the files revealed images and videos of minors engaging in prohibited sexual acts, according to the release.

On Oct. 7, 2022, detectives served a search warrant on Lilly at his place of employment, the Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole Services, and seized two iPhones and an iPad, which contained the child pornography, the district attorney’s office said. The images and videos were found on Lilly’s personal devices, according to the release, and not on any work-related devices issued by the county.

Lilly admitted to downloading the photos and videos in interviews with detectives and acknowledged the images and videos were downloaded at his Manor Township residence, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said Lilly is free on $75,000 unsecured bail.