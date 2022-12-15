LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An organization in Lancaster County is trying to put more musical instruments in the hands of school children.

“Music for Everyone,” provides pianos to Lancaster schools each year. This year, the organization has $90,000 in grants available for non-profits and schools that need help paying for instruments and music education.

“Music is so much more than just the feel goods. Sure concerts, playing the music is great, it’s a lot of fun but there is a lot of education values comes with music,” said Brendan Stengle, director of operations for Music for Everyone.

Over the last 16 years, Music for Everyone has given out over 12,000 instruments and has invested more than $1 million total across every school district in Lancaster County.