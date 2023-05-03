LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County recognized Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month on Wednesday.

Members of the AAPI community accepted the proclamation from county commissioners.

The federal government has recognized AAPI Heritage Month since 1990, and Lancaster County says its diverse population has become more vibrant in recent years with new residents from Nepal, Bhutan, and Cambodia.

“Invest in our community, to grow our culture, increase our understanding of our diversity, so that our kids and the future generations can feel accepted and not have to worry about bullying,” said Xiang Guo, a local business owner.

This year, Lancaster held its first large-scale Lunar New Year Festival and Franklin and Marshall College held its first Cherry Blossom Festival with the Lancaster Japanese Club.