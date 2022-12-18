WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.

The man called and informed them that there was a $400 transaction on their account and wanted to verify it was an authorized transaction.

The woman stated that this was not an authorized transaction. The woman stated that on the same day, she noticed multiple transactions from the account totaling $17,000 that she did not authorize.

The woman stated that the money was withdrawn, and it was also discovered that this game individual obtained a probate loan through the credit union for $15,000.