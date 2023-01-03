EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a burglary that took place at Ebenezer Groceries in Ephrata Borough.

According to Ephrata Borough Police, Colby Q. Mummaw and Kayla M. Singley, both from Ephrata, were charged after Mummaw allegedly broke into the business after Singley allegedly provided him information.

After an investigation that lasted months, police say that Mummaw was charged with breaking into Ebenezer Groceries in the early morning hours of July 9. Mummaw allegedly broke into the store and its safe to steal cash.

Singley, who knew Mummaw, worked at Ebenezer Groceries at the time of the burglary. Singley is alleged to have provided information to Mummaw before the burglary and theft took place.

New evidence that was discovered by police in December led to the filing of charges in this case, police say.

Mummaw is facing charges of burglary and criminal conspiracy aiding burglary, while Singley is facing one count of criminal conspiracy aiding burglary.

According to police, Mummaw was already in Lancaster County Prison related to previous pending robbery charges.

Singley was arrested on Jan. 1 and was arraigned on Jan. 2. She was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail, police say.