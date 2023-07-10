EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Overflowing trash has become an issue at a mobile home park in Ephrata and other places across Lancaster County.

People within the community say they have waited an egregious amount of time for their trash to be picked up.

“It’s almost four weeks,” resident Mary Linger said. “We are trying to get help out here. We can’t live like this. We are human beings too.”

Linger and others say they have been reaching out for help, but there has been a minimal success.

“I have made at least a dozen phone calls,” Linger said. “They aren’t answering the phone anymore.”

abc27 has been making calls, too. We received no comment, leading us to drive to the mapped location for Eagle Disposal. It turns out, it has moved its office out of Lancaster County and into Chester County.

According to our news partners at Lancaster Newspaper, Eagle paid $45,000 to the state in 2021 after failing to pick up trash from its customers, which the company also reimbursed.

With the absence of the trash service in the dead heat of summer, it’s almost unbearable.

“After the long hot day, you can’t even come outside,” Linger said. “It just smells too much.”

Goods Disposal came by the neighborhood Monday afternoon with a dumpster for people to throw their trash in. Also, A.J. Blosenski, another trash service, offered their services to individual households for common trash pickup.