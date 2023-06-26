CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County restaurant was burglarized overnight with a large amount of cash taken.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say at 2:10 a.m. on June 26 officers responded to The Udder Choice in Clay Township for an alarm. Police say upon arrival it appeared someone attempted to break into the building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When a representative for the business arrived, it was determined that several hundred dollars in cash was missing.

No suspects were found at the scene when police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965.