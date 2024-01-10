MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after State Police say he fled Troopers during a traffic stop and hit a Wendy’s.

State Police say just after midnight on January 9, Troopers in Lancaster attempted to stop a sports motorcycle on Fruitville Pike and Petersburg Road. Troopers say the rider fled and began a pursuit onto Braystone Road.

The pursuit entered State Route 283W at the SR 722 onramp where speeds exceeded 120 MPH. The pursuit continued into Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County and the rider approached the intersection of State Route 283 and South Eisenhower Boulevard.

While approaching the intersection the rider struck a curb and was thrown from the motorcycle into the side of the South Eisenhower Boulevard Wendy’s.

Troopers say the rider, Steven Ray Custer, 27 of Mount Joy, received care and was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

State Police say Custer was wanted for a DUI offense in Lancaster County.