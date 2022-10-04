LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County has been closed due to a three vehicle crash.

According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south is closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. Police are on scene reporting a three-vehicle crash including one vehicle on its side.

Manheim Township Police say drivers should expect delays. It’s not known if there were any injuries connected to this accident.