MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say they have arrested and charged a school employee for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Northwestern Regional Police, on May 3 they received a report of an Elizabethtown School employee who was allegedly sending sexually explicit photos and video to middle school students. It was also alleged that the employee had engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy who was a student in the classroom of the employee.

Police identified the employee as 37-year-old Megan Carlisle, who worked at the Elizabethtown Middle School as the “ISS” classroom monitor.

According to police, during the investigation, several nude photos and a video allegedly taken by Carlisle showed her engaging in sexual acts alone, all of which were allegedly discovered to be on students’ cell phones.

The boy was found to be a student at Elizabethtown Middle School who told police that Carlisle inappropriately touched him at school.

According to the police department, once school was dismissed, Carlisle allegedly began to text the victim numerous times discussing sexual activity, and then allegedly began to send nude pictures and video to the victim and his 16-year-old friend.

Later that same day, Carlisle allegedly picked up the 15 year old in her vehicle and parked in an empty parking lot nearby to engage in sexual contact.

Police say images and videos Carlisle allegedly sent have been shared with an unknown number of students.

Carlisle was arrested and charged in May 25 with the following:

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

Unlawful contact with a minor

Statutory sexual assault

Institutional Sexual assault

Dissemination of sexual materials to a minor

Carlisle was transported to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment on the charges. Carlisle was unable to post bail which has been set at $200,000, according to court documents.

Anyone with addtional information rshould contact Detective Frank H. Ember J. at 717-287-6642