LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County school was evacuated on Thursday after an anonymous threat was made.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, at 2:19 p.m. troopers were notified of the threat made over the phone against Martic Elementary School.

The Penn Manor School District says they received the anonymous calls and the building was immediately placed into lockdown.

Troopers and local police responded and all students and staff were safely evacuated during normal bus times in small groups. All after-school activities were canceled.

“We want to commend members of law enforcement for ensuring a safe school environment and our school staff for their care in safely dismissing Martic students,” said superintendent Dr. Phil Gale. “We also want to thank our parents for their patience and cooperation throughout this incident.”

The district says anyone with questions can call Dr. Gale at 717-872-9500.

State Police say further information will be disseminated as it becomes available.