EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm.

Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police say the alerts could not be substantiated and no firearm or other weapon was located. Police say the lockdown was lifted and an officer remained on scene to assist.

The school is said to be safe and regular classes have resumed. An investigation continues to determine the source of the report.