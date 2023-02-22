LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at a Lancaster County school found a fun way to give back and help families fight food insecurity.

The Lititz Area Mennonite School turned 1,000 cereal boxes into dominoes. After hours of set up, students lined the hallways and watched the boxes fall for three minutes.

Students have been bringing in cereal boxes since Christmas to make the cereal box dominoes a reality. Kellogg’s also donated cereal boxes to the school.

“Everybody learned that teamwork can make anything happen. We definitely couldn’t have done this on our own, we had so much help from everybody just worked together and it was great,” said Harper Lee, a student at The Lititz Area Mennonite School.

All of the cereal boxes were donated to the Water Street Mission in Lancaster after the dominoes were knocked over.