(WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested after allegedly being found with nearly 1,000 grams worth of drugs and nearly $23,000 in cash.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Anthony Gibson was arrested in July after the task force made multiple undercover and informant purchases during an investigation that began in March.

A subsequent search warrant led to the discovery of nearly $41,000 worth of drugs weighing 946.5 grams: 197.5 grams of crack cocaine, 256 grams of methamphetamine, 485 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of THC wax

Police also found $22,915 in cash at Gibson’s Marietta residence, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office says Gibson is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gibson remains in Lancaster County Prison.