COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested on Saturday, April 8 after police say he allegedly fired a gun during an argument with another person.

According to Columbia Police, at 3:36 a.m., officers were called to the 400 Block of Locust Street where someone reported a gun being fired at them during an argument.

Columbia Police say they were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Tyrone Hunter. Hunter surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

Hunter has been charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. The 400 block of Locust St. was closed for several hours during the investigation, according to police.