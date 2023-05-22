EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting in East Hempfield Township.

On May 19 officers from East Hempfield Township Police responded to the 2900 block of Terry Lane for a shooting where they located a gunshot victim.

According to the coroner’s office, the man was transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and died prior to arriving.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Jordan Scott, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner has ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

East Hempfield Township Police say the alleged shooter, Jeremy Osorio Melendez, has been charged with criminal homicide, firearm not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.

Melendez was taken to Lancaster County Prison and was denied bail.