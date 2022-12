EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon.

According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township.

LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new owner plans to replace half of the retail spaces with apartments.

At its peak, the Shops at Rockvale had 120 stores, but it now has less than 40.