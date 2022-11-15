WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff.

Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and office/meeting rooms. Some recordings were made while students were and were not inside classrooms.

The teen was charged with interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or oral communications and criminal use of communication facility, both of which are third-degree felonies.