LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences are learning to take care of aging patients.

On Thursday, the center for excellence in practice had students assess the situation of a dementia patient living alone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The students were caring actors that have been trained to create real-life interactions as they played the patient and family members.

“(The) Simulation is important because it brings it to life and gives them real, real-life experiences, “Director for the Center of Excellence in Practice Kristen Zullkosky said.

“Especially having real actors, someone that’s going to respond to you, it’s just like really being with a real patient because you don’t know know what a patient’s going to say to you,” student Hanna Matthew said.

Students will then build on these unique experiences when they enter the workforce.