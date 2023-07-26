LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teacher in Lancaster County has been charged after he allegedly had sexual relations with a student.

According to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department, they received a report of a possible alleged sex offense that had occurred at Donegal High School allegedly between a student and a teacher.

Police say that after further investigation and numerous interviews, it was found that Christopher Thompson allegedly made unlawful contact with the student to a degree that warranted charges.

According to court records, a 14-year-old boy reported being inappropriately touched multiple times on the shoulders and buttocks while in Thompson’s woodworking class. Thompson denied inappropriately touching the student while speaking with police.

Thompson was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors and was arraigned on the charges, according to police.

The Donegal School District released the following statement saying a teacher had been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation:

The Donegal School District was advised today by the Susquehanna Regional Police Department that criminal charges have been filed against one of our teachers. While we do not typically comment on personnel or legal matters, we believe this situation necessitates the sharing of some information. On the afternoon of June 6, 2023, the Susquehanna Regional Police Department shared with the School District the likely prospect that criminal charges may be filed against this teacher in the future. Immediately after learning this information, the School District placed the teacher on administrative leave and restricted the teacher from being on school property. The teacher will remain on administrative leave until the conclusion of this case. We are fully cooperating with the Susquehanna Regional Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office. We will refrain from making any further public comment on this matter at this time due to this being an open criminal case. We remind you that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Donegal School District