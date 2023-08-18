LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting at two people in the city while several kids were around, police say.

Allen Mobley, 18, was seen on surveillance video allegedly firing a gun at least five times at two men along the 200 block of E. Filbert Street on July 19, Lancaster City Bureau Police said in the charges filed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said there were also seven children riding bicycles in the area when Mobley allegedly fired shots from a black 9mm firearm.

When police arrived at the scene, which was at about 7:20 p.m., officers said they found four spent shell casings in a rear yard, and a bullet in the roadway near a damaged Subaru.

According to police, the shooting was captured on surveillance video obtained from the Lancaster Safety Coalition.

A sweatshirt that was found by police in the area during a separate investigation was used to ID the alleged gunman as Mobley.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, early in the morning police found Mobley outside of a home off Fourth Street and led officers on a foot chase through multiple backyards. According to police, they surrounded the block, ordering Mobley to give himself up, but officers eventually found him on a second-floor balcony. Crack cocaine was allegedly in Mobley’s possession, police said.

Mobley faces a slew of charges that include felony counts of a firearm not to be carried without a license, criminal trespass and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He also faces misdemeanor charges that include nine counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Mobley is currently locked up in Lancaster County Prison with his bail denied, citing “a major threat to the community and is a flight risk,” online court records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.