LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster, an 18-year-old died after a car crash on Christmas Eve, 2022.

State Police say the crash happened at 1:43 p.m. near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County.

Troopers say the 18-year-old, who they did not identify, was announced dead on the scene.

An investigation is currently ongoing and information is limited at this time. abc27 has contacted State Police for additional information regarding this case after details were released on Wednesday night.