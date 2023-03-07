EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a missing teen who is wanted for allegedly stealing a handgun.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say 15-year-old Ryan Clore Jr. allegedly stole a .380 handgun from a locked container.

Police say he is considered both wanted and missing and was entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Police believe Clore is still in the Lancaster area and charges associated with the handgun theft are pending.

Anyone with information regarding Clore’s whereabouts is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.