WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say the shooting of a teen was due to the mishandling of a firearm.

West Earl Township Police say the 16-year-old is expected to recover from a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened due to juveniles mishandling a firearm and that the shooting was not self-inflicted.

The victim is continuing to receive treatment from medical professionals and was last reported to be in stable condition.

West Earl Police are still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed at this point.

Anyone who may have any information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Byrnes at 717-859-1411 or by email at jbyrnes@westearlpd.org.