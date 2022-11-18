MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Claire Miller, the Manheim Township teen charged with killing her sister in February of 2021, will remain in a youth intervention center until her trial in March.

Miller was previously at a state prison and will be tried as an adult after the judge denied her petition to move her case to Juvenile Court back in July.

Any homicide charge in Pennsylvania begins in adult court but can be petitioned to juvenile court, where greater emphasis is placed on treatment, which is what Miller’s defense was hoping would happen.

Police said then-14-year-old Claire Miller killed her 19-year-old sister Helen inside a home in Manheim Township while her parents were sleeping in February 2021.

According to court records, Claire called 911 hysterical, saying she “killed her sister.” The Lancaster County coroner confirmed Helen died from multiple stab wounds.

Miller pleaded not guilty to the charges related to Helen’s death in May 2021.