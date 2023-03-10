LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster-based virtual reality arcade facility, named Lancaster VR Lounge, recently announced that it will be closing its doors.

Lancaster Virtual Reality Lounge, owned by Eric Kazda, first opened its doors back in Feb. 2019 at 325 N. Queen Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to LVRL’s website, the business offered customers the opportunity to pick from over 300 virtual reality games, which included: simulations, sports, horror, puzzles, and a lot more.

Lancaster Virtual Reality Lounge cited multiple reasons that led to the upcoming shutdown, such as economic hardships, difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, and staffing issues.

“This arcade gave so much to so many people, and asked for so little in return. Personally, it gave me more than I could have ever asked for,” LVRL said in a Facebook post. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say good bye. For all of you that were fortunate enough to experience it, I hope that it will hold a special place in your heart. I know it will forever hold one in mine.”

Lancaster Virtual Reality Lounge’s last day will be Sunday, March 12.