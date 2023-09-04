EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was arrested in Ephrata Borough, Lancaster County on Sunday, September 3 after police say she forced a vehicle off of the roadway and into a local business.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, the incident started when 34-year-old Shakeena L. Binder of Leola and her husband got into a confrontation with another woman in the Walmart parking lot in Ephrata Township.

Police say Binder chased the other woman in a vehicle from Walmart to West Main Street in Ephrata Borough, hitting the woman’s car repeatedly and prompting her to call 911.

According to police, Binder then forced the other vehicle off of the roadway and into a building on West Main Street.

Police say no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Binder was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.