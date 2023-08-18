LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is facing charges after a fatal crash earlier this year in Earl Township.
According to New Holland Police, on Feb. 2, 2023, Kendra Sakoian was traveling west on Gristmill Road when she allegedly rolled through a stop sign and entered the Railroad Ave. intersection, striking a pickup truck.
According to police, the pickup truck spun into the southbound lane and was struck on the driver’s side by a box truck. The driver of the pickup truck, Michael Diem, was declared deceased at the scene.
Police say Sakoian acknowledged knowing there was a stop sign and was aware of the two trucks.
A review of the data recorder in the vehicle Sakoian was driving showed she rolled through the stop sign at 7 MPH and entered the intersection at 14 MPH, according to police.
Sakoian, of Ephrata, was arraigned on Aug. 17 and charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and duties at a stop sign. Her bail was set at $150,000.