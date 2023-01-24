LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman received a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole for the fatal Valentine’s Day 2021 shooting of her estranged husband.

Danielle Bewley was convicted in December 2022 of luring Mitchell Bewley to a PNC Bank in Strasburg and shooting him five times.

“The decisions you’ve made have left nothing but loss, heartache, and despair,” Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn said during the sentencing proceeding.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, evidence and testimony presented throughout the trial included the following:

Witnesses at the PNC Bank heard one gunshot and then a rapid succession of gunfire.

The Lancaster County Coroner who conducted the victim’s autopsy testified all five shots could have been fatal to the victim.

Testimony from the defendant’s friend and Ring camera video evidence revealed the defendant went to the friend’s house to pick up her firearm.

prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson also argued the defendant’s claim that she was scared was inaccurate since she never stopped at a police station or stayed at her friend’s rather than going to meet with the victim.

Testimony that the defendant made previous threats to kill the victim.

Evidence of a FaceTime call between the defendant and her friend with the defendant showing a gun moments before the shooting.

Evidence of multiple calls from the defendant to friends and family saying she had shot the victim, including that “He got what he deserved.”

The district attorney’s office says the victim’s father forgave her during the proceeding.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Collo assisted in the prosecution. Strasburg Borough Police Officer Bradley Klunk and Lancaster County Detective Larry Martin filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of the trial.