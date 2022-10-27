MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention.

Schrom, of Mountville, previously admitted that following her aunt’s death in 2017, she unlawfully received and used federal military and civilian retirement benefits that were paid to her aunt through November 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The benefits totaled over $73,000, the attorney’s office said.

The government previously reclaimed about $13,000 in benefits that Schrom illegally obtained, according to the release. Schrom was ordered to pay $59,587 in restitution.