LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – A 102-year-old veteran received a walk-in shower through a donation from West Shore Homes as part of the West Shore for Warriors initiative.

Walter Puff can now safely get a shower without having to step over a bathtub.

“So many of us take for granted a long, hot shower. Something he hasn’t been able to do, but at the end of the day today he’s going to have this walk-in shower with all the safety features like grab bars, a safety seat,” said Kirsten Page of West Shore Homes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

West Shore for Warriors is providing select veterans a new bath or shower around Veterans Day each year.

Puff is grateful for the new shower. He also says the secret to his longevity is peanut butter.