LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lancaster County Carriage and Antique Auction continued on Friday.

The two-day event is in Bird In Hand and thousands of people stopped by to see auctions on a variety of items including quilts, tools and equestrian items.

“Just the fun of it. Just to see what we can see. There’s a lot of antique stuff that has survived through the years,” said Jim Heeter of Huntingdon.

“They come out and bid and bond about stuff which is an interesting phenomenon,” said Amy Wissing, marketing coordinator.

The event benefits the Hand-In-Hand Fire Company and last year the event raised over $30,000 for the company.