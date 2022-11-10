LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Keystone Custom Homes announced on Oct. 1, 2022 that they will be teaming up with North Carolina-based Evans Coghill Homes.

According to a press release on Keystone Custom Homes website, Evan Coghill Homes will join the Keystone brand in hopes of stretching the presence for both companies across the east coast.

“This exciting changeover isn’t just a shift in company name or a boast about product, although both are vital to our identity…” says founder of Evan Coghill Homes & new Division President Alan Banks. “It is a new chance to grow our goodwill and maintain a presence of home building excellence for generations to come.”

Evan Coghill Homes is known for their local market knowledge, whereas Keystone Custom Homes is known for their custom home-building processes, according to the release.

In addition to complimenting each other’s strengths, the two companies share a similar philosophy of “purpose over profit” while maintaining their ” buyer focused processes”, according to a video release.

CEO Jeff Rutt founded Keystone Custom Homes back in 1992 and according to their website, has since then served over 6,000 homeowners and is currently operating in over 44 communities across Central Pennsylvania