LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is expected to release new information on Tuesday regarding a police shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in Lancaster County back on Aug. 6.

The Lancaster County DA’s office said that 17-year-old Darron Shaw allegedly pointed a ghost gun at officers before he was fatally shot by police.

On Aug. 6, police were called to a home burglary and when officers arrived, they say the person who lives there told them the intruder was still inside.

The DA’s office says the body cam video shows Shaw pointing the ghost gun at police. Those weapons are homemade, untraceable, and often bought and sold without any background checks.

The officers who shot Shaw are on leave while the DA’s office investigates the use of force.