LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster employer has agreed to pay $77,000 to resolve alleged hiring discrimination against Asian job applicants.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs says they have entered into a conciliation agreement with Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environment LLC.

An OFCCP compliance review found that – from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019 – Eurofins discriminated against 22 Asian applicants who were not selected for associate scientist positions. The agency determined that the company’s actions violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

“Eurofins worked cooperatively with the department to resolve these matters and to prevent similar issues from happening again,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Samuel Maiden in Philadelphia. “We appreciate that Eurofins agreed to the conciliation agreement to remedy the issues quickly and will proactively take steps to comply with federal hiring and equal employment opportunity laws.”

Eurofins also agreed to extend five job opportunities to Asian applicants not selected for the associate scientist position, provide training to all company employees involved in hiring decisions and review and revise its recruitment processes to ensure they are free from discrimination.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins Scientific provides a range of testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer product industries. It operates approximately 940 laboratories in 59 countries. The company offers waste characterization, water, soil, and surface testing services, and vapor, air, water petroleum, oil, and gas analyses at its Lancaster facility.