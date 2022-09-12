LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate family was in the middle of the world’s action after a little bit of luck and some savvy planning.

The Stenninger family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was in England when a double rainbow appeared at the moment the queen died.

The Stenningers were in England doing some family genealogy research, but then decided they couldn’t be that close and not get even closer.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter

They even got a video of the motorcade carrying the queen’s casket. They spoke with abc27 from outside their hotel in Edinburgh.

“I was actually scheduled initially to return home today, and when this happened I made the decision. We’re going to burn that ticket and get another one to get home, because I literally cannot miss an event of this magnitude,” said Matt Stenninger, a Lancaster native.