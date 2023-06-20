LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Timbrel Chyatee is a Lancaster native that has loved fashion her entire life and has her own store located in her home area, ironically named, CHYATEE.

Chyatee attributes her family for introducing her to different styles.

“Since I was a little girl it has been a big part of who I am,” says Chyatee. “My grandmother taught me a lot about saris and my mom loved mixing colors together wearing clothing.”

Chyatee moved to Lancaster when she was about three months old from India. Even though she was raised in the Midstate, she views India as a major part of her life.

“I have always felt connected to my roots and my motherland,” says Chyatee. “It was really important for me to go back to India and help others that didn’t have the chance to get help anywhere else.”

Chyatee has 22 employees in India that help with putting together her fashion designs. She travels to the country once every three months to create a new collection.

One of her collections typically consists of seven or eight articles of clothing. Depending on the design or the amount of colors, it can take up to a week to have a finished product for one piece of clothing.

Her dream is to expand her business to multiple major cities, such as Washington DC, New York and Atlanta to name a few. Another aspiration she beholds is to have her work be recognized by Vogue.

CHYATEE is located at 101 N. Queen St. in Lancaster. More information about the business can be found online on its website.