LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health hosted a career exploration day, themed “A day in the life,” on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Lancaster General, with the help of 15 public high schools, brought students who may have a career interest in the medical field to the hospital and offered them an opportunity to shadow experienced healthcare professionals.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Students had the opportunity to shadow a variety of disciplines ranging from cardiology to nursing. The career exploration day also included CPR training and a tour of a real operating room.

“Their only experience in an OR is on TV, so their exposure is very limited. So by being able to show them what we actually do is huge,” said Jeramiah Middleton, a surgical technician for Lancaster General.

Approximately 350 students are expected to attend the career exploration day between Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7.