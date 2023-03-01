LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Verizon says they have made upgrades to coverage in the Lancaster area.

Verizon says they’ve deployed new enhancements to the area with engineers deploying 5G Ultra Wideband service to more than 50 cell sites in recent months.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to adding 5G service in Lancaster, engineers also expanded wireless service with cells throughout the area and increased the capacity on fiber connections.

This additional coverage provides service near Oregon Pike around Rte 30 and Rte 272, in the town of Conestoga, in Manor Township along Charlestown Road, eastern side of the town of Lititz, PA, along Rte 372 and Rte 272 south of Buck, PA and near Rohrerstown Road and Rte 741.

Verizon says these deployments used recently acquired C-band spectrum.

Until this year in Lancaster, Verizon says they had been restricted to using 60 MHz of the spectrum they secured, but by the end of this year, customers in Lancaster will be able to take advantage of 100 MHz of C-band, almost doubling the spectrum available for 5G Ultra Wideband.