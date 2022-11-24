LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved tradition returned to Lancaster on Thanksgiving.

Runners braved the cold for a five-kilometer run at the 35th annual Fowl Run at Long’s Park in Lancaster.

The event is not a race, so there was no stress or pressure. Just good fun and the spirit of comradery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We come out here and do two different runs, a trail run and a road run, but just a time to share. We run with each other throughout the year, so why not on this day. We’re just thankful for each other and for what we have,” said Jason Logue, president of the Lancaster Road Runners Club.

The event organizers expect runners to be out in full-force in 2023.