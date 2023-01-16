(WHTM) — Put People First! PA and National Union for the Homeless hosted a health and resource clinic on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Lancaster.

People could sign up for state benefits, such as SNAP or Medicaid, and get blood pressure and glucose screenings.

Organizers say the event was chosen for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the work Dr. King did near the end of his life, expanding his mission from civil rights to human rights.

“This movement is a continuation of the work started by MLK. In his day he was uniting the poor across races to organize a poor people’s campaign, to fight against the evils of system racism, systemic poverty, and the war economy,” said Tammy Rojas of Put People First! PA.

The event also had free food and arts/cultural activities.