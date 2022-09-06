LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged for allegedly strangling a woman in Lititz Borough.

The Lititz Borough Police Department says a criminal complaint was filed against Blake Strangarity, 30, alleging that he committed strangulation, unlawful restraint, and simple assault, according to a police report.

According to Lititz police, on Sept. 4 at approximately 1:23 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Landis Valley Road after getting reports of an argument. Police allege that the victim, an adult woman, was pulled out of her car by Strangarity, pushed to the ground, and chased her before she got back in the car.

Police further allege that Strangarity got into the car as well, put both hands around the victim’s neck, and then drove the car away without letting the victim out.

Lititz Police say they received an arrest warrant for Strangarity on Sept. 6.