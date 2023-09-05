EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been arrested after police responded to a reported armed robbery in progress on Monday, September 4 in East Lampeter Township.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, the incident happened at about 4:26 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy located at 1624 Lincoln Hwy East.

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Austin Robert Pinckney, of East Lampeter Township, entered the store and allegedly approached an employee about an altercation in the store.

Police say the cashier saw no disturbance and then returned to the county where Pinckney had a firearm in his hand.

Police say Pinckney then moved behind the counter preventing the employee and a manager from leaving and allegedly fired two rounds from a 9mm handgun with one round striking a glass cooler door.

In addition to the employees, police say there were several customers in the store at the time of the incident.

According to police, no one was struck by a bullet, fragments, or shrapnel and there were no reported injuries.

Pinckney was arrested in the store and a handgun was recovered.

He was charged two counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of simple assault and one count of carrying a firearm without a license. He was incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. The investigation is ongoing.