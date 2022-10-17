MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone by attempting to ignite a gas can indoors.

Manheim Township Police responded to the 1700 block of Southport Dr. and found a man being restrained inside a home. The victim claimed Brian Gantz came into a bedroom saying he was going to kill them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Manheim Township Police say the victim alleged Gantz raised the gas can over the victim’s head and pulled out a lighter. The victim pushed Gantz and held him down until police arrived.

While an officer was speaking to the victim police say Gantz gestured as if to slit the victim’s throat, though Gantz claimed he rubbed his face.

Gantz was taken to the Lancaster County Prison and held on $20,000 bail.