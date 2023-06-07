LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) — Police in Lancaster have arrested a man in connection to an assault investigation involving a 70-year-old victim.

According to Lancaster City Police, on Saturday, May 6 at around 3:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Strawberry Street for a reported assault.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate the victim who had reported he was assaulted by a group of individuals.

Police say 59-year-old Alfred Jones of Lancaster was identified as a suspect in the assault and say that video showed Jones allegedly attempting to run over the victim.

Jones was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of territorial threats. Jones was taken into custody at his home on June 5 without incident and held without bail.

The Bureau encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Lancaster City Bureau of Police, Detective Ryan Burgett at 717-735-3412.