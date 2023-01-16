HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal attempted homicide and other crimes after allegedly shooting at a vehicle and then following it until it crashed, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said.

According to Harrisburg Police, Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, was in the area of S. 19th and Paxton streets around 6 a.m. on Jan. 15 when he saw his wife in a vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Vazquez-Torres allegedly approached the vehicle and shot at it multiple times, hitting one of the occupants and causing a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, according to police. Harrisburg Police say the vehicle fled the area, and Vazquez-Torres allegedly chased the victim’s vehicle in his own vehicle, causing the victim’s vehicle to wreck in a neighboring jurisdiction.

After the vehicle crashed, police say Vazquez-Torres allegedly physically assaulted one of the occupants of the wrecked vehicle and forced them into his own vehicle. That person was able to escape and call police, according to the bureau.

Vazquez-Torres was taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of kidnapping, according to Harrisburg Police.

Court records show Vazquez-Torres was held without bail at the Dauphin County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 31.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.