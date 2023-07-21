LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged for allegedly shooting someone earlier this week on the 200 block of W. King Street.

According to Lancaster Police, Lorenzo O’Branty, 19, was charged in connection to the July 18 shooting of a 20-year-old Lancaster man.

O’Branty was charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say the man who was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Anjewel Torres, was also charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Torres was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was held on $500,000 bail.

Police say anyone with information should contact police at 717-735-3349.