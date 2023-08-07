LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is facing charges after there were shots fired in the city on Saturday evening.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police says on Aug. 5 around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the area of Harrisburg Pike and N. Pine Street for shots fired and learned a crash also occurred in the same area.

Police say three people were reported fleeing the crash scene, one of which was identified by police as John Walls.

Police say Walls was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. The crashed vehicle, a white Infinity sedan, was also found to be stolen.

Walls has been charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

Officers located shell casings and damaged property, but say no one suffered any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video from the scene is asked to call police at 717 735-3301.