LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is facing a felony gun charge after allegedly possessing a ghost gun.

Lancaster Police say detectives encountered Kaeden Wynn following a shooting at the North Franklin Street McDonalds on January 26.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Wynn was not involved in the shooting but encountered officers in the aftermath of the assault.

Police say Wynn was allegedly found to be in possession of a 9mm polymer P80 ghost gun.

On February 20 police located Wynn at a residence on N. Plum Street and arrested him for one count of firearms into to be carried without a license.

Wynn was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Any persons with information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the Bureau of Police at 717 735-3300.